13 students among 30 hurt as school bus collides with private bus in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: More than 30, including 13 school students, were injured after a private staff bus collided with a school bus in Kancheepuram on Saturday evening.

The Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Matriculation School is situated in Padunelli village in Kancheepuram. On Saturday evening, a bus belonging to the school was plying on Pullur-Purisai Road to drop off the students from Padunelli village.

The police said when the bus was speeding on the road, a staff bus that belongs to a private factory in Sunguvarchatram, collided head-on with the school bus.

Under the impact, the 13 students who were inside the school bus and 21 women factory workers on the private bus suffered severe injuries on their faces, legs, and hands.

The onlookers who rushed to the spot began the rescue operations and alerted the police and ambulance.

The Ponerikarai police visited the spot and admitted the injured students and the workers to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

The Revenue officials and the senior police officials visited the spot and held an inquiry. The Ponerikarai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.