13 people rescued after being stranded in Tamirabarani river

MADURAI: Thirteen persons, including nine women and a boy, were caught by surprise by a surging Tamirabarani river near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday.

The group, who were bathing, got stranded as water flow increased due to the opening of the Papanasam dam, sources said.

Tirunelveli Collector R Sukumar, when contacted, said all of them were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

After inquiring, the Collector said they were local people and visit the river frequently for bathing and other domestic purpose.

Since water was released from the Papanasam dam for crop irrigation, the volume of river flow increased.

To benefit the farmers, who have been relying on 46,786 acres in Tirunelveli and its neighboring Thoothukudi district, during the Kar season this year from June, 800 cusecs of water was released from the dam, initially through eleven channels.

Water release would be on till October 2, the Collector said, adding that proper warning was already issued to the public advising them not to approach water bodies for safety reasons.

Ambasamudram Station Fire Officer N Palavesam said a total of nine brigades rushed to spot near Erichudayar temple and stepped up rescue efforts.

“Those stranded were provided with lifebuoys and lifejackets during the rescue operation,” the SFO said.