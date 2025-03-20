13 fishermen, including one injured by Sri Lankan navy, return to Chennai

CHENNAI: 13 fishermen, including a Karaikal fisherman who sustained gunshot injuries from the Sri Lankan Navy, arrived in Chennai last night on an Air India flight. The fishermen were released from Sri Lankan custody after being arrested in January for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary while fishing.

The fishermen, from Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, were apprehended on January 27 when two Indian fishing boats were surrounded by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard. They were accused of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters, and both boats were seized. During the arrest, Senthamizh, a 27-year-old fisherman from Karaikal, was injured when the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire, with bullets hitting his right leg.

Senthamizh received medical treatment in Sri Lanka before being transferred to Chennai via Air India. Upon arrival at Chennai Airport, he was immediately taken by ambulance to MGM Private Hospital in Amingal for further treatment.

The other 12 fishermen were welcomed by Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials and sent to their respective hometowns in vehicles arranged by the state government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to secure their release, which prompted Indian diplomats to engage with Sri Lankan authorities. As a result, the fishermen were freed, and emergency certificates were issued to allow their return to India.