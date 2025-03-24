13 first-year students suspended for locking up, assaulting senior at Coimbatore engineering college

COIMBATORE: Thirteen students of a private engineering college in Coimbatore were placed under suspension for brutally assaulting a senior student in the college hostel.

Suspecting the senior student of stealing money from their rooms, the 13 junior students restrained him in a hostel room and thrashed him severely. As the video of the incident began to do rounds on social media, the college administration issued an order placing all the assaulters under suspension.

However, the college authorities ruled it out as a case of ragging.

The victim and 13 others studying first-year, BE and B Tech courses were asked to appear before the authorities on Monday for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Madukkarai police have also begun an inquiry into the assault incident. Police said further action will be taken based on the inquiry report of the college administration.