127th Ooty flower show begins on royal note

COIMBATORE: The 127th annual flower show, themed on ‘Royal’, opened on Thursday offering a visual treat of myriad hues at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty. Chief Minister MK Stalin, accompanied by his wife Durga, inaugurated the show.

A massive ‘Royal Castle’ made of two lakh flowers, including roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations, measuring 75 feet in length and 25 feet in height, turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes.

There was also a floral replica of a palace measuring 70 feet in length and 20 feet in height, made with over 1.30 lakh flowers.

The flower show evoked a sense of grandeur and historical significance as the displays were on the theme ‘royal’, reflecting the lifestyle and culture of traditional kingdoms.

The flower show had a lineup of 40,000 potted plants. Another major attraction was a 35 feet long and eight feet high ‘Annapakshi’ (divine swan) made of 50,400 marigold flowers.

The structure of Kallanai Dam, made of 4,000 flower pots and decorated with 35,000 marigold and rose flowers, enthralled the visitors.

There were also floral displays of traditional ‘simhasanam’ (throne), ‘unjaal’ (swing), mirror, musical instruments, cannon, elephant, tiger and chess structure made out in different areas of GBG.

Cultural events have been scheduled every day as part of the flower show, which will conclude on May 25.

The CM also inaugurated the ‘Perani Illam’, renovated at Rs 24.60 lakh at GBG. He then watched a traditional dance by tribes, bharatanatyam, and also a performance by Tibetans.