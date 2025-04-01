1,253 works completed at Rs 14,000 crore in two years under 'CM in your constituency' scheme: Dy CM Udhay

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin informed the House that the government has completed a total of 1,253 works, costing Rs 14,466 crore, through various departments over the last two years.

The Chief Minister had initially announced that the scheme would be implemented with a budget of Rs 10,000 crore, but the cost has exceeded that amount, said the Deputy CM. He explained that District Collectors had proposed 2,437 works under the scheme, which were scrutinised by a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

In 2023-2024, a total of 784 works were undertaken, amounting to approximately Rs 11,000 crore. Of these, 367 works have been completed, with the remaining works still in progress. In 2024-2025, 469 works worth Rs 3,503 crore are being carried out. Of these, 65 works have been completed, he said.

Referring to the Leader of the Opposition's remarks on the scheme, Udhayanidhi stated that the LOP had submitted 10 proposals. Of these, four projects were selected, and three have been completed. "Since we cannot take up the other proposals, we requested alternative proposals from him. Of the alternative proposals, one is under consideration by the concerned department, while five are not feasible," he added.