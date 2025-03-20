1,200 posts for diff-abled will be notified before TN assembly session ends, says Geetha Jeevan

CHENNAI: Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan on Thursday informed the House that the conduct of the special tests to recruit differently-abled people for 1,200 posts would be notified before the end of the current Assembly session.

Replying to a query raised by Trichy (East) MLA S Inigo Irudayaraj, minister Geetha Jeevan said that the government replaced GO 151 with GO 20 for the recruitment of differently-abled people in State government services by conducting special tests. Pointing out that the department has identified 1,200 posts to appoint such differently-abled people, the minister told the House that the dates for the conduct of the special test for the recruitment on time-scale pay would be done before the end of the current Assembly session itself.

‘Will seek CM’s counsel on providing scooters to parents of autistic kids’

Replying to the DMK MLA's specific query on the government willing to come forward to provide retrofitted petrol scooters to all differently-abled people, mainly parents of children affected by cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, the minister said that TN government was already providing battery operated wheelchairs to such parents to take their wards affected by autism and muscular dystrophy to schools. The minister offered to consult the Chief Minister and decide on providing petrol or e-scooters to parents of children affected by cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, as requested by her party MLA.