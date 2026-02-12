High-speed test run on Madurai-Bodi track today; public warned not to cross railway tracks

Although such inspections are routinely conducted once every two to three months, authorities have stressed that the higher speed involved in this test requires extra caution from the public. Residents are advised not to sit near the tracks or attempt to cross them during the inspection period.

Vehicle drivers and cattle grazers have also been urged to exercise heightened vigilance while crossing railway tracks in the area. The advisory has been jointly issued by the district administration and railway authorities.

Passenger train services are currently operating between Madurai and Bodi on a daily basis, with morning and evening services. In addition, a superfast train runs between Chennai and Bodi via Madurai three days a week in both directions.