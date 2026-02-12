High-speed test run on Madurai-Bodi track today; public warned not to cross railway tracks

CHENNAI: An Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) inspection train will operate at a speed of around 120 kmph between Madurai and Bodinayakanur (Bodi) today to assess track stability, vibration, and movement, railway authorities have announced. District officials have issued a public warning urging people not to cross or sit on the railway tracks during the high-speed trial run.
According to the Railways, the special inspection train will include a locomotive fitted with advanced track vibration monitoring equipment and a separate coach carrying officials and technical staff. The inspection is aimed at identifying any structural vibrations, movements, or defects along the existing rail infrastructure.
While the approved operational speed on the Madurai–Bodi stretch is generally 110 kmph, today’s test will be conducted at 120 kmph to evaluate the track’s endurance and safety parameters, said a Maalaimalar report.
Earlier in the day, a similar inspection was carried out between Madurai and Thoothukudi. The Madurai–Bodi OMS run is scheduled to commence after 12 noon.
Although such inspections are routinely conducted once every two to three months, authorities have stressed that the higher speed involved in this test requires extra caution from the public. Residents are advised not to sit near the tracks or attempt to cross them during the inspection period.
Vehicle drivers and cattle grazers have also been urged to exercise heightened vigilance while crossing railway tracks in the area. The advisory has been jointly issued by the district administration and railway authorities.
Passenger train services are currently operating between Madurai and Bodi on a daily basis, with morning and evening services. In addition, a superfast train runs between Chennai and Bodi via Madurai three days a week in both directions.