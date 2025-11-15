12 years on, no revision in auto & taxi fare, flays Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday condemned the State government for failing to revise auto and taxi fares in Tamil Nadu for the past 12 years, despite continuous demands from drivers' associations to adjust fares in line with inflation rates.

In a statement, Anbumani said the refusal to revise fares has severely affected thousands of poor drivers who depend on rental vehicles for their livelihoods.

"The last fare revision was on August 25, 2013, fixing the minimum auto fare at Rs 25 for 1.8 km and Rs 12 per km thereafter. Over the past 12 years, fuel prices have doubled, and costs for insurance, permits, spare parts, and vehicle maintenance have risen sharply. Yet, fares remain unchanged, forcing drivers to work up to 15 hours a day and still earn only a few hundred rupees, leaving many unable to afford food, education expenses, taxes, and insurance, pushing them into debt," he added.

He added that although the Madras High Court ordered the formation of an expert committee in 2022 to revise rates, the panel is yet to submit its report, Anbumani said. Drivers who met the Transport Minister in February were promised action, but nothing has been implemented even after 10 months, he added.

Anbumani accused the DMK government of ignoring the welfare of poor drivers while increasing electricity, water, and property taxes annually. He urged the government to revise auto and taxi fares to protect their livelihoods.