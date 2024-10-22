Begin typing your search...

    12-year-old Tiruchy boy electrocuted to death while ironing clothes

    He was immediately rushed to a government hospital nearby, where he was declared dead

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy from Tiruchy was electrocuted to death while ironing his clothes on Sunday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased boy was identified as Krishnakumar from Thuvakudi near Thiruverumbur in Tiruchy, a Class 7 student.

    The incident occured when the boy who was ironing his clothes, received a sudden electric shock from the iron box. He was immediately rushed to a Thuvakudi government hospital , where he was declared dead, the report added.

    The Thuvakudi police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

