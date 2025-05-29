12-year-old Sivakasi boy falls to death from lift

MADURAI: In an ill-fated turn of events, a 12-year-old Sivakasi boy succumbed to injuries after falling from a lift at a printing press facility on Wednesday.

The boy was identified as B Mohammed Asif of Muslim Odai Street, Sivakasi. The class six student had accompanied his relative to the printing press, her workplace, to while away his summer holidays. The relative was a resident of Parasakthi Colony.

When the relative was busy with her work, the boy wandered off to play and moved to a place with an open lift meant to carry construction material. Suddenly, he slipped and fell 20 feet off the open lift and sustained injuries. The incident happened around 6 pm on Wednesday.

On learning about the grave incident, workers rushed to rescue Asif. On recovering him, they moved the boy to a private hospital where he was administered first aid. Later, he was taken to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi. Unfortunately, Asif succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. After a complaint was filed, the Sivakasi Town police registered a case, sources said.