12 districts likely to be affected more due to El Niño, plan in place to tackle it: TN Agri Minister

Presenting the TVK regime's first agriculture budget, Vinoth said the budget has been prepared following consultations with stakeholders and farm schemes in vogue will continue to be implemented in addition to new initiatives.

On the super El Niño event, the minister said that efforts have been stepped up to tackle it in the state by implementing Tamil Nadu Agricultural University's action plan.

The minister said that due to this phenomenon, severe impact is anticipated across the country, particularly during the Kuruvai season (June-July-early August).

"It has been predicted that 12 districts in Tamil Nadu will experience a severe impact. Hence, the District Agricultural Contingency Plan prepared by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for all districts have been communicated to the district collectors, and all steps have been taken up to implement the contingency measures holistically," he said.