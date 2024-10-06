12 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast on Sunday stating that light to moderate rain with light thunder and lightning may occur in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the forecast, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are likely to receive rain.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 6 to 11 because of a low atmospheric circulation over the Central West Bengal region near the Andhra coastal areas.