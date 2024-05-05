11.88 L painkiller tablets meant to be smuggled to Lanka seized in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM: The police seized 11.88 lakh painkiller capsules from a private goods vehicle meant for smuggling to Sri Lanka via sea route near the Periapattinam seashore in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Friday midnight.

The police here said on Saturday that, based on specific information, the Tiruppulani police intercepted the goods vehicle on suspicion during a vehicle inspection and seized the painkiller capsules stashed in it.

While the driver of the goods vehicle managed to escape from the police, his accomplice Sridhar (20) was rounded up and arrested, according to the police.

The police investigations revealed that they were transporting the painkiller capsules to be handed over to a smuggler at Periapattinam seashore from where the consignment was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in an illegal ferry, according to the police. The Tiruppulani police have registered a case with regard to the same and the police are searching for the driver of the vehicle and the smuggler.