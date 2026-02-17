1,179 MoUs translate into Rs.12.37 lakh crore investment, says Tamil Nadu Interim budget

According to the Interim budget 2026–27, the State aims to expand industrial activity across regions as part of its plan to move towards a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030. Noting that before 2021, 24 SIPCOT industrial parks were functioning in 15 districts; the number has since increased to 54, covering 49,468 acres. To support upcoming projects and future expansion, land acquisition is under way for an additional 28,392 acres.

According to the government, Tamil Nadu continues to lead the country in electronics exports, accounting for 41.23% of India’s total exports in the sector. The State recorded an economic growth rate of 11.19% in 2024-25, the document noted.