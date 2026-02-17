1,179 MoUs translate into Rs.12.37 lakh crore investment, says Tamil Nadu Interim budget

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that 1,179 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed since it assumed office have translated into a committed investment worth Rs.12.37 lakh crore, with the projects expected to generate about 36 lakh jobs.
According to the Interim budget 2026–27, the State aims to expand industrial activity across regions as part of its plan to move towards a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030. Noting that before 2021, 24 SIPCOT industrial parks were functioning in 15 districts; the number has since increased to 54, covering 49,468 acres. To support upcoming projects and future expansion, land acquisition is under way for an additional 28,392 acres.
According to the government, Tamil Nadu continues to lead the country in electronics exports, accounting for 41.23% of India’s total exports in the sector. The State recorded an economic growth rate of 11.19% in 2024-25, the document noted.
New TIDEL Parks are being established at Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Hosur at an estimated cost of Rs.1,070 crore. In addition, TIDEL Neo Mini IT Parks have been inaugurated in several cities, while Mini IT Parks are under development across multiple districts at a total estimated cost of Rs.388 crore. These initiatives are expected to generate about 25,500 jobs, according to the budget.
The government also referenced the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission-2030, a 5 year roadmap with an estimated outlay of Rs. 500 crore, under which advanced semiconductor design and technology infrastructure is being developed in collaboration with academic and industry partners.