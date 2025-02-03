1,172 leprosy cases reported in Tiruvallur in last 6 years; camps helped detect them

CHENNAI: As many as 1,172 new leprosy cases were reported in Tiruvallur between 2018-2024. Of the total cases, 223 were detected during the Sparsh campaign targeted to identify the leprosy cases. The state health department is planning to hold leprosy detection camps across the State next week since the camps were found effective in self-reporting and detection of new cases.

After the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign was launched in 2017 to increase awareness and reduce stigma, a descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted to analyse the number of new leprosy patients detected during and one month after the Sparsh campaign in Tiruvallur.

The data for February and March from 2018 to 2024 were analysed which revealed that campaigns have demonstrated effectiveness in facilitating early detection of leprosy. February and March fall during and post the Sparsh campaign and when compared with the number of patients reported during the rest of the months in the year, it revealed about 223 cases out of 1,172 new leprosy patients since 2018-2024.

As many as 471 were detected in the Leprosy Cases Detection Campaign during the campaign months, out of the 1,172 new leprosy patients detected. Out of the 223 patients detected, 125 of them self-reported. As many as 98 Paucibacillary leprosy patients and 125 Multibacillary leprosy patients were detected, the study published in the Tamil Nadu Journal of Public Health and Medical Research revealed.

The study authored by Sridevi Govindarajan stated that targeted awareness initiatives focusing on vulnerable populations and high-endemic areas are required to promote self-reporting and reduce delays in diagnosis.