11.21 lakh-tonne paddy procured in 58 days: Min R Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has procured a record 11.21 lakh tonnes of paddy within just 58 days of the current Kuruvai season, marking a significant milestone in the State's agricultural operations, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Minister said that procurement and transportation activities are progressing at a remarkably swift pace, with Rs 2,709 crore already disbursed to 1.45 lakh farmers. He noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin had personally conducted review meetings twice to monitor the progress and ensure farmers receive timely payments.

Highlighting the State's proactive measures, he said Tamil Nadu had achieved an unprecedented kuruvai cultivation spread across 6.13 lakh acres, with procurement commencing from September 1, a month earlier than usual, after securing Union government approval through the Chief Minister's intervention.

The Minister pointed out that over 1,872 procurement centres are operational, with daily purchases exceeding 30,000 metric tonnes, and paddy is being swiftly transported to other districts via trains and trucks. "On October 24 alone, 21,000 tonnes were moved by rail, a historic achievement, " he said.

Sakkarapani further underscored that during the DMK regime, in just 54 months, 16 lakh tonnes more paddy was procured compared to the entire 10-year AIADMK rule.

Appealing for constructive cooperation, the Minister said, "While some make baseless criticisms, our duty is to serve. Guided by the Chief Minister's vision, we will continue to work diligently for the welfare of Tamil Nadu's farmers.