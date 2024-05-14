11 TN districts likely to receive rain in next 3 hours: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has forecast rain in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu within the next 3 hours on Tuesday.

Isolated areas across, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore are expected to experience moderate rain.

The Meteorological Centre has said that due to the change in wind direction and atmospheric circulation, there will be rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 days.