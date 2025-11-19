11 Tiruchy special camp inmates moved to Puzhal prison

TIRUCHY: As many as 11 inmates of Tiruchy special camp were shifted to Puzhal prison after they attempted to escape, claiming that their detention period had matured.

Sources said on November 17, as many as 11 inmates from Nigeria, Sudan and Ghana, lodged in the special camp in the central prison premises here for various offences, created a ruckus and damaged door no 3. The prison officials filed a complaint with the KK Nagar police, who registered a case.

On Tuesday night, those inmates created commotion in an attempt to escape. Following this, a heavy posse of police was deployed.

On Wednesday, based on the recommendation by the special Tahsidhar Santhana Lakshmi, all the 11 inmates including 9 from Nigeria, were transferred to Puzhal prison in Chennai. Subsequently, they were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in the evening, and they were taken to Puzhal prison amidst tight security.