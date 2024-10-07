11 Tamil Nadu districts to receive rain till 10 am on 07.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai forecast that 11 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on Monday till 10 am.

Accordingly, moderate rainfall is likely to occur in places like Nagapattinam and Kanniyakumari with thunderstorm and lightning, according to a report from Daily Thanthi.

Light rainfall is likely to occur in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tirupattur, Karur and Ranipet districts.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall has been forecast for most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 6 to 11 because of a low atmospheric circulation over the Central West Bengal region near the Andhra coastal areas.