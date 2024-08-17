11 Tamil Nadu districts likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 17

CHENNAI: Eleven districts in west and south Tamil Nadu are likely to record heavy rainfall on Saturday, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai. The weathermen added that the rains would be accompanied by thunder and lightning, too.

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rain will occur at one or two places in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Dindigul in south Tamil Nadu, and also The Nilgiris, Tirupur, and Coimbatore districts in west.

Many of these districts have already received excess rain during this southwest monsoon season.