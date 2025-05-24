11 govt arts and science colleges to be set up in TN; one each in Chennai, Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will establish 11 more arts and science colleges across the State, including one each in Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu districts. This follows the announcement that was made in the State Assembly recently.

The Higher Education Department issued the government order in this regard on Friday, according permission to establish 11 arts and science colleges. According to the order, these colleges will come up in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, the Nilgiris, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, and Panruti.

Each college will have 12 assistant professors besides 14 non-teaching staff. The order further said initially a total of Rs 25.27 crore will be allocated for the new arts and science colleges.