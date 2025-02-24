11 get life term for killing five in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: The Third Additional District Court on Monday convicted eleven men for murdering five persons and sentenced each of the accused to undergo life imprisonment. While ten accused in the case were sentenced to four life sentences for such criminal acts and will run concurrently, the other accused was sentenced to a single life in prison.

According to the prosecution, the enmity between two groups led by Chinnathurai alias Navaneetha Krishnan (38) of Athalanallur near Veeravanallur, Tirunelveli district and M Mayandi (86) of Upuvaniyamuthur over grazing by goats, resulted in the murder of five persons. The series of murders occurred in March 2009. Among the victims, four of them belonged to a family. Based on complaints, Veeravanallur police booked two cases against both groups and arrested fourteen persons.

The case was tried in the District Court. Three persons in the case died during the trial. As part of the investigation, the police inquired 38 witnesses and furnished the charge sheet.

After examining the witnesses, Judge T. Panneerselvam found eleven persons guilty of the murders and sentences were pronounced.

The accused facing four life sentences are M Soranapandi (56), M Durai alias Muthupandi (59), S. Karuthapandi (49), M Murugan (45), S Arumuganainar (40), M Karuthapandi (51), S Athimoolakrishnan (41), E Maharaja (45), S. Subramanian (37) and M Mayandi (86). S Arjunan (51) has drawn a single life sentence in the case, sources said.