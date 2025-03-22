11 fishermen freed by Sri Lankan Navy return to Chennai

CHENNAI: Eleven fishermen from Rameshwaram who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Friday night. Tamil Nadu fisheries department officials received them at the Chennai airport and arranged transport to Rameswaram.

The fishermen were detained on February 2, 19 and 23 while fishing in the Indian maritime border area near Rameswaram. The Sri Lankan Coast Guard intercepted them, seized their boats, and took them into custody. Following legal proceedings, they were jailed in Sri Lanka.

In this situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote an urgent letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting the Union government to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to immediately release the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy.

Following this, the Indian embassy officials in Sri Lanka held talks with the Sri Lankan government officials and a few days ago Sri Lankan court released all 11 Rameswaram fishermen and handed them over to the Indian embassy.

The embassy officials made arrangements to send the fishermen to Chennai by air and since the fishermen did not have passports, the Indian embassy officials issued emergency certificates to all of them.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai.