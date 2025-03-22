11 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy return to Chennai

CHENNAI: Eleven fishermen, freed by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, reached the city on Friday.

The 11 fishers had ventured into the sea as three groups in three boats from Rameswaram in February and were surrounded by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard for breaching the border.

They were arrested and sent to prison, and their boats were seized.

Following the requests of CM MK Stalin to the Centre, the Indian embassy in the neighbouring country aided their release.

The officers arranged the travel documents for the fishers, and they reached the city airport on Friday from Colombo.

The officials from the fisheries department welcomed the fishermen and arranged transport to their native villages.