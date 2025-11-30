11 die as government buses collide head-on in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: Eleven passengers were killed and over 20 injured in a collision of two TNSTC buses at Nachiyarpuram in Sivagangai district.

The fatal accident occurred at around 5 p.m., on Sunday at a place near polytechnic college. On being alerted, Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad inspected the accident site.

With the aid of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the injured victims were rushed to Tirupathur and Sivagangai GH. Nachiyarpuram police have filed a case.

Further details awaited.