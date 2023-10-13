11-day book fair commences in Madurai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Information and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the 11-day book fair at Tamukkam Grounds in Madurai on Thursday.

The fair is jointly organized by the South Indian Book Readers Association and the Madurai District Administration.

This year, publishers and sellers have set up more than 200 stalls, which have thousands of books from different genres and different authors. Former Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu visited the book fair and requested that the people of Madurai come and visit the book fair with their children and buy their children books, as reading is the single most important skill that can take the children to the top.

"I call upon all the people living in Madurai to please come with your children, show them around buy a few books. The best books in the world are here on display. Get them motivational books, science books, and fiction books, and make them read. Reading is the only single skill that can enlighten our children and take them to the top anywhere in the world," he told ANI.