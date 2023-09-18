Begin typing your search...

11 active COVID count in State; TRP zero

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 415 people were tested in the past 24 hours

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2023 3:21 AM GMT
11 active COVID count in State; TRP zero
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: No new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,666. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 415 people were tested in the past 24 hours. There were 11 active cases in the State. No new recoveries were reported; total recoveries stood at 35,72,574. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.

Tamil NaduStateTPRCOVIDFamily welfareTest positivity rate
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X