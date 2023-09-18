11 active COVID count in State; TRP zero

CHENNAI: No new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,666. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 415 people were tested in the past 24 hours. There were 11 active cases in the State. No new recoveries were reported; total recoveries stood at 35,72,574. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.