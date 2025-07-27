10th-century Mahavira sculpture found in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: A rare 10th-century Jain sculpture was discovered at Vellala Kottaiyur village near the banks of the Periya Kanmai in Thirumayam taluk, in Pudukkottai.

According to A Manikandan, founder of the Pudukottai Archaeological Research Forum and researcher at the Department of Archaeology, Tamil University, Thanjavur, Nalankilli, a resident of the Vellala Kottaiyur village, reported that a sculpture was lying amidst thorny bushes in a dense karuvelam grove.

Acting on this information, the forum conducted a field study and identified it as a 10th-century sculpture of Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, which is 90 cm in height, 47 cm in width, and 26 cm in thickness.

Mahavira is seated in Padmasana (lotus posture) with hands in Dhyana Mudra (Dharmayana Mudra), representing spiritual tranquility, enlightenment, and renunciation and the face displays deep calmness and compassion, said Manikandan.

He said Behind Mahavira is a beautifully carved Mukkudai (three-layered umbrella), symbolizing the three realms, with a cluster-like dome design above.

A tree motif, identified as either an Ashoka tree or Sala tree, appears behind the figure, symbolising the sacred tree under which Mahavira attained enlightenment, he said, adding, beneath the umbrella, a Prabhavalayam is carved slightly above the figure.

The three Hiranya lines visible on Mahavira’s neck signify protection, compassion, and wisdom, which is considered a rare feature compared to other Jain sculptures found in the Pudukottai region.

The hair is carved in small curls, while the elongated earlobes represent Mahavira’s renunciation of royal life and embrace of asceticism.

The field study was carried out by Peer Mohammed, Joint Secretary of the Archaeological Forum, along with history enthusiasts Radhakrishnan, Arul Muthukumar, Themavur Nandan, and Pudukai Pudhalvan.

They also explained the importance of preserving the sculpture to residents, including retired headmaster Kuppusamy and Kumar Rajendran Mookkai, urging them to support its protection.

This sculpture, with its umbrella, halo, tree motif, and attendant figures, is considered an important testimony to the Jain heritage of the Pudukottai region and highlights the need for immediate conservation.