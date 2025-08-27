10th-century headless Buddha idol found in Pudukai

TIRUCHY: A 10th-century headless Buddha idol made of black stone was found at the banks of an irrigation tank at Avudaiyarkovil in Pudukkottai district by the Pudukkottai Archaeological Research Forum on Tuesday.

According to A Manikandan, Founder of Pudukkottai Archaeological Research Forum and Researcher, Department of Ancient Science, Tamil University, Thanjavur, a field work to identify the historical monuments of Pudukkottai district commenced a long back under the guidance of the Pudukkottai Archaeological Research Centre President Karu. Rajendran.

As a part of ongoing fieldwork, the team had found a headless Buddha idol at the Periya Kanmai irrigation tank, on the mound of the Perumadai canal at Avudaiyarkovil in Pudukkottai district.

It was made of a black stone. Upon interaction with the local people, they referred to the idol as Thalai Illa Saami (headless deity) and believed that they could get rain once they made a clay head and placed it on the idol.

“As per the stylistic features, we could ascertain that the idol belongs to the 10th century,” Manikandan said.

The idol measured with the height of 48 centimetres and width of 38 centimetres with a robe covering the right chest and cloth around the waist. The structure has a broad chest, wide shoulders and three neck folds (trivali) and right hand raised upward over the left palm, Manikandan said further.

“Residents said that the missing head might have once been seen in the nearby canal, but it has not yet been recovered. We plan to continue their explorations to trace it,” he said.

According to ancient literature, during the Chola period, the Buddhist scholar Buddhamitra hailed from Ponpathi (ancient Ponpatri) near Avudaiyarkoil. Even today, remains of a moat and fort-like structure associated with his name can be found there.

During the reign of Chola king Vira Rajendra , he composed the grammar work ‘Vīra Chozhiyam’, highlighting the flourishing state of Buddhism in this region, added Manikandan.