1098 child helpline faces staff shortage, poor infra and fund crunch in TN

CHENNAI: With cases of crime against children often being reported, the need for an efficient Child Helpline (CHL) is now more than ever. Citing the significance of CHL, the State government withdrew the tender to outsource 1098 helpline last month.

But, as the helpline is fully sponsored by the Union government, the respective states, including TN, have been facing barriers in the efficient functioning of the service, solely meant to protect children and minors in distress.

Stakeholders claim that due to strict dispersal of funds to the states and lack of uniform staff allocation across the country, the quality of intervention is deeply compromised. Also, inadequate funds reflect poor infrastructure facilities, delay in salary and reimbursement, delay in closing the cases and more.

Takeover by states

The Ministry of Women and Child Development in March 2023 announced that all states will take over the 1098 helpline from Childline India Foundation (CIF) and partner NGOs. Following this, TN in August 2023, took over CHL under the state’s Department of Child Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS).

Subsequently, the Union Ministry also released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for states to approach 1098 calls. But, stakeholders have raised concerns of the SOP missing nuances of each state and each district within the states.

The Ministry also suggested that new recruitments be done along with experienced staff. However, more staff across TN are yet to be hired due to fund crunch and other challenges.

A Devaneyan, a child rights activist, pointed out that the Union Ministry’s SOP was based on the 2011 Census. “It has not taken into account population growth and intricacies of attending a case in a densely populated area. Also, insufficient funds/or uniform fund allocation to all states will affect the quality of intervention too,” he opined. “The Ministry has to revise the SOP at the earliest.”

Lack of infra

In TN, calls to 1098 are answered by 10 staff members who work on rotational shifts at the DCWSS office in Chennai. But, this is insufficient, say officials.

Additionally, for intervention of calls at the district-level, DCWSS has 304 staff to approach cases in the field.

In Chennai, besides the helpline operating in the head office, the staff are employed under the Southern Railways (SR) at the Central, Egmore and Villivakkam stations. In Central Station, there are four staff to attend interventions, 6 at Egmore station and 4 at Villivakkam station. A visit to these stations revealed the dearth of staff and an immediate need for new employment.

A staff at one of the stations told DT Next that Central station required more than four staff. “While CIF was operating 1098, it had employed 12 staff each in respective stations, allowing us to attend cases meticulously,” the staff said.

On an average, the staff at each railway station get at least 30-40 cases/day. Hence, staff and stakeholders urge DCWSS to employ more people with experience and proficiency in other Indian languages. Incidentally, infrastructure lapses, and the delay in paying salary and reimbursement, which takes a minimum of 3 months, add to the woes.

Sharing the ordeal of 1098 facility in Villivakkam, a staff said, “Our facility has been rundown for close to six years. After the State government took over, we’ve submitted many complaints to both SR and DCWSS to reform the facility.”

There was a crack in the ceiling, causing inundation during rainfall and snakes and spiders to slither into the facility. “There is always a danger of insects creeping into the facility. The staff requested a new facility within the station and not be shifted to the Collectorate as it would be difficult in attending interventions.”

Also, it was found that Kelly’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) too lacks basic facilities like the toilets.

Interventions

The cases are attended at the urgency as per the case, say staff. For case interventions in railway stations, most of them are children hailing from northern states like Bihar (most cases reported), followed by Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and a few cases from Nepal.

“Dealing cases with other states are mostly a challenge due to language barrier, negligence, and difficulty in tracking parents among others. Hence, this too calls for attention from higher officials,” said a staff member.

As far as interventions within TN are concerned, 1098 staff allege that most District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) pass off their work onto them from filing FIR to engaging them in menial and personal jobs. Johny Tom Varghese, Director, DCWSS said, “Needs for TN have been presented to the Project Approval Board (PAB), GoI, which include more staff and increase in fund allocation. Other concerns within the purview of DCWSS will be addressed accordingly.”