108-year-old among 73 centurion pensioners in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Minister Thangam Thennarasu informed the House that the State has 73 pensioners above 100 years of age among 7.12 lakh people receiving pension.

Gopalakrishnan from Nagapattinam is the oldest among them at 108, he said.

Speaking on the State’s growth, Thangam Thennarasu said that TN covers only 4 per cent of the total land area of the country and has only 6 per cent of the country’s population.

“But, the State has contributed to 9.69 per cent of the country’s economic growth. In 2021-22, the State’s contribution was only 7.89 per cent. The present growth is the highest since 2011. In 2017-18, the State’s growth was at 8.51 per cent,” he said.

He added that if the present rate of growth is sustained, TN will reach its target of 1 Trillion Dollar economy by 2030.

The capital expenditure between 2016 and 2021 was Rs 1.24 lakh crore, he said.