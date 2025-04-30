102 initiatives for Tamil Nadu police and fire departments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday made a whopping 102 announcements for the state police and fire departments, including a Dark Web monitoring wing to be established at Rs 2.10 crore and a social media investigation unit for the Intelligence Wing of the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) at Rs 63 lakh.

Replying to a debate on demand for grants for his department, Stalin said the special wing for Dark Web monitoring will be executed in three years with an annual outlay of Rs 70 lakh each. The new Social Media Investigation unit will crack down on social media related crimes and immediately initiate action on complaints received from National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and initiate action against people posting objectionable content on social media.

A new anti-narcotics intelligence unit and organised crime cell for the GCP were announced, besides an Integrated Master Control Room with state-of-art communication equipment, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and K9 unit at Rs 1.14 crore for the Government Railway Police.















