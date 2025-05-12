10,000 trees planted near Marakkanam to conserve migratory birds

CHENNAI: As part of a project titled ‘Trees for Migratory Birds’ launched by Grow-Tree.com, a social enterprise, 10,000 trees were planted in Villupuram to conserve migratory birds.

As per a release, the trees were planted near a temple lake in Athikuppam village in Marakkanam block. “Through native species like Indian Tulip, Arjun, African Mahogany, Jamun, and Yellow Teak, the project aims to enrich the local ecosystem and maintain it as a vital stopover for migratory birds. It's also creating livelihood opportunities for people in the Marakkanam block,” the release added.

India currently has 80 Ramsar-designated wetlands, the highest number in South Asia. Despite this, a study by Wetlands International South Asia (WISA) found that over the past four decades, nearly one-third of India's natural wetlands have disappeared due to urbanisation, agricultural expansion, and pollution.

The wetlands of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu host a diverse bird population each year—including the Green Bee-eater, Black Drongo, and Paddyfield Pipit, as well as migratory species such as Cranes, Pelicans, Glossy Ibis, Purple Heron, Black-headed Ibis, and Garganeys.