1,000 turtle eggs moved from Dhanushkodi to hatchery

Turtles live in large numbers in the sea off Dhanushkodi. Including green turtle and loggerhead turtle, five varieties of the species inhabit the area. December to April is the nesting season observed around Rameswaram.

Turtles pick the sands, dig pits, lay eggs and cover them back in the routine. They return to sea once they lay the eggs.

For the past two days, forest department staff have been engaged in intensive monitoring to check whether turtles have laid eggs along the Dhanushkodi beach near Rameswaram. On spotting turtle tracks, they collected about 1,100 turtle eggs at more than 10 locations.