1,000 kg gutkha seized from Mamallapuram and Ambattur; five arrested

CHENNAI: Police have seized 1000 kg of banned gutkha products in two separate incidents in Mamallapuram and Ambattur since Saturday. Probe revealed that the accused in both cases had sourced gutkha products from Karnataka.

In the first incident, the cops arrested four individuals --- Harasan Kumar (22), Jeevaram (20), Peraram (37), and Kimaram (22) --- from Rajasthan, in Mamallapuram and seized 500 kg of gutka, a banned tobacco product, from them.

The arrests were made after police intercepted their car during a vehicle check at the Ezhichur Koot Road on Saturday.

Police investigations revealed that they allegedly sourced the products from Bengaluru, Karnataka, and sold them in various locations in Tamil Nadu, including Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu, and Mamallapuram.

The police confiscated the gutka, a car, and four mobile phones from the accused.

In another incident in Ambattur, police received a tip-off about a dealer stocking gutkha products amidst thorny bushes near Kallikuppam Service Road and selling them to guest workers, and caught him red handed. A team headed by PEW Ambattur inspector Dillibabu caught the suspect, M Kannan (51) of Red Hills, and took him to the spot where he had hidden the stash and recovered 500 kg of gutkha products.

The accused had sourced the gutkha products from Karnataka, a police probe revealed.

The accused in both the cases were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.