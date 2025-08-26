1,000 days on, no resolution to Thanjavur ryots

TIRUCHY: Sugarcane farmers’ protest to press their demands for pending dues from Thirumangudi Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory entered 1,000th day, without any resolution.



The protesting members of the farmers’ associations staged an innovative stir on Monday trying to go and seek alms from the judges from Kumbakonam court. As many as 12 farmers were arrested for taking such a protest.

The protesting farmers said that the sugar mill had obtained bank loans worth several crores in the names of 6,000 farmers and failed to repay them. The banks have reportedly approached the individual farmers and even sent notices to them for the repayment.

When they approached the factory administration they were not given a prompt response, they said. Farmers were also allegedly denied the pending dues they owe from the company. Subsequently, they commenced their indefinite that reached 1,000 days but still, their demands were not fulfilled.

On Monday, irate farmers assembled before the Kumbakonam court and attempted to stage a ‘begging’ protest. As many as 12 farmers attempted to enter into the court, but were stopped at the entrance and the police arrested them amidst an altercation between cops and the farmers.

The protesting farmers demanded a CBI probe into their issue, given the nature of the crime and the money involved. They raised slogans in support of their demands. Traffic was disrupted for around 30 minutes near the court premises because of the protest conducted.