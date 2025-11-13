100-yr-old Meenakshi Amman idol unearthed in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A 100-year-old panchaloha idol of Meenakshi Amman was unearthed while the workers were digging up a pit for the sewage tank at a house in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Saranya, a resident of Panthakulam near Peravurani in Thanjavur district, had engaged a few workers to dig a pit for the construction of a sewage tank for her house.

On Wednesday, while the workers were digging the ground, they found some metal at around six feet deep. When they continued digging, they discovered that it was a panchaloha idol of Meenakshi Amman with a parrot. Soon, they lifted out the idol, which weighed around six kilograms.

Following this, Saranya passed on the information to the revenue officials, who rushed to the spot and inspected the idol. They found that the panchaloha idol was around 100 years old.

Subsequently, the idol was handed over to the Peravurani Tahsildhar Subramanian, who took it to the office. Based on the information, Peravurani MLA N Ashokkumar visited the revenue office and inspected the idol. The officials said that the idol would be given to experts to ascertain the exact age and quality of the idol.