100 units of free electricity will not be discontinued: Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: In response to recent speculation, State Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu has issued a clarification regarding the continuity of the 100 units of free electricity provision for residential consumers. He assured that the existing provision would not be stopped.

Thennarasu also clarified that electricity connections obtained and utilized against the norms laid by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TERC) will be identified and addressed.

Hence, to mitigate potential losses due to the unauthorized usage of power lines, Thennarasu assured that measures will be taken to address the issue.