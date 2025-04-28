100 teachers, students from TN schools to publish 105 books in a single day

CHENNAI: With schools already coming up with initiatives to encourage reading habits among students, currently, more than 100 teachers and students (both from government and private schools), who have authored over 105 books, are set to register with IWR (International World Records) Book of Records in May.

The collective, called ‘creative writers’, has both students and teachers from across Tamil Nadu associated with government and private schools. And, more than 100 students and teachers will be given ‘Creative Author’s Award’ along with registering with IWR Book of Records.

The collective that includes 41 students and 59 teachers will be publishing books, authored by each person on May 24. The initiative which started on a small scale during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 continues till today, with more students and teachers likely to participate with the support of the school education department, say members.

D Brinda, founder of the collective, and an English teacher at a government high school in Melpattakkam, Cuddalore district, told DT Next, “The creative writers’ group was started in 2020 to encourage students to read and write instead of diverting to social media. Every day, we give a topic and make members write, following which a review is given on the written work. Also, there is a mentor group for students to ensure editorial work is undertaken on student’s work and poems, before releasing it to others.”

A particular book that has a collection of poems was written by students, and completed in just 60 days. “We also conduct open mic sessions every month, where all members get the opportunity to narrate their stories and recite poems. Also, the collective also releases a bi-monthly e-magazine,” she added.

From 2020 to now, the collective has released more than 500 books, both of poems and prose. It has over 400 active members, which began with 20 members in a WhatsApp group. “This initiative has improved the creative writing and overall knowledge and skill of each student and teacher. Around 100 writers publishing 105 books in a single day is an achievement in itself. This also encourages members to concentrate on honing their writing and reading skills,” opined Brinda.