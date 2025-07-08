100 high-level bridges to be constructed in rural areas

CHENNAI: The department of Rural Development would construct 100 high-level bridges in rural areas for Rs 500 cr during the current financial year.

This initiative aims to ease the transportation of agricultural produce for farmers and ensure uninterrupted access to schools, colleges, and hospitals for students and villagers throughout the year, regardless of the season, said a government official and added that the government has issued an administrative sanction for the funds under Phase-I of the State Special Assistance programme for the financial year 2025–2026.

Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy announced the project in the Assembly on March 26.

To materialise the announcement, officials conducted field inspections and proposed 351 potential sites for the construction of high-level bridges.

“Based on immediate needs, 100 sites have been prioritised for Phase I at a total cost of Rs 505 crore,” Additional Chief Secretary D Karthikeyan said in the order.

The selected sites, as confirmed by the Commissioner of Rural Development, were chosen following thorough field verification.

Priority was given to long-pending requests submitted through the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ initiative, with a focus on addressing local requirements and improving connectivity by reducing travel distances between habitations and key growth centres.