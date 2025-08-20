100-foot iron pole crashes on car at TVK conference venue in Madurai

CHENNAI: A giant flagpole crashes down to the ground at TVK's conference venue in Madurai.

An iron pole, which is believed to be a hundred feet high, fell down at Parapathi, where the TVK's second state conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Fortunately, there's no casualty following the accident. The pole fell on a car parked at the venue and suffered major damage.

The wire rope of the crane failed while lifting the pole, and as a result, it occurred.

Madurai SP BK Arvind inspected the spot. Traffic diversions were made to regulate the crowd.

TVK general secretary Bussy Anand oversaw the preparations for the conference.