100 couples tie the knot on 'muhurtham' day at Tiruchendur Murugan temple

CHENNAI: 100 couples tied the knot in a large mass wedding ceremony held at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple on Sunday.



According to Daily Thanthi, the temple is visited by thousands of devotees every day, especially during the auspicious 'muhurtham' days, when weddings are usually held on its premises.

Since May 19, Sunday, was an auspicious day, more than 100 marriages were conducted in the temple. Large crowds comprising family and friends of the newlyweds thronged the temple premises. As a result, some couples could not enter the temple and their weddings were conducted in the 'prakaram' area, the outer part around the Hindu temple sanctum.

Soon after the wedding ceremonies were completed, the newlyweds were seen indulging in photoshoots near the Tiruchendur Beach. However, due to heavy rain alerts, the Thiruchendur DSP has denied people permission to bathe in the sea, with police personnel maintaining strict surveillance near the beach area.