    10-year-old Krishnagiri boy gets entangled in swing rope; dies

    The rope accidentally tightened around the neck of the child, leading to difficulty in breathing. Eventually, the kid lost consciousness.

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: 10-year-old Kathirvel in Krishnagiri district lost his life after the ropes of the swing he was playing on choked him to death in an unexpected turn of events.

    Kathirvel, son of Mani and Azhamelu from Thavani village, was playing on a make-shift swing made with ropes near his home. The rope accidentally tightened around the neck of the child, leading to difficulty in breathing. Eventually, the kid lost consciousness.

    While he was taken to the hospital immediately, he succumbed to the injury, said a Thanthi TV report.

    Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

