10-year-old boy, his parents killed in car-bike collision in Tiruporur

CHENNAI: A car crashing into a bike in Tiruporur killed a 10-year-old boy and his parents and critically injured his brother on Wednesday.

Haridas (34), a private firm employee of Thaiyur village in Tiruporur, lived with his wife Suganthi (33) and his sons Leo Daniel (10) and Joe Daniel (6), in the same locality. On Tuesday night, the family went to attend a function at their relative's house in Kaayar.

According to police, the family was returning home around 11 pm on their bike on the Kaayar-Thaiyur Road. At that time, a car, which was out of control, rammed into the bike and on impact, all four of them suffered severe injuries. The onlookers alerted the police and the ambulance. They were rushed to the private hospital in Kelambakkam, where Haridas and Leo were declared dead.

Suganthi and Joe were admitted to the ICU, but on Wednesday morning, Suganthi died without responding to treatments. The Kaayar police registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital.

After further investigation, the police arrested the car driver, Ashwin Kumar (43) of Kaayar. Police said Ashwin owned a footwear showroom in Kelambakkam and was returning home after closing the shop along with his wife and son.