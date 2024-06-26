10 students from govt, corporation schools in Madurai flown to Chennai, visit Tamil Nadu state assembly

CHENNAI: In an effort to offer a well-rounded education about politics and the happenings of the state, 10 students from various government schools from Madurai were given an opportunity to fly to Chennai and observe the state assembly proceedings on Wednesday.

The students who flew in an Indigo airlines flight arrived in the city were welcomed at the Chennai International Airport by the NGO that organised the trip and were taken by metro rail to Fort St George to watch the assembly in session.

10 students, one from a government school and nine of them belonging to various corporation schools in Madurai, were selected by a randomised method to visit Chennai and watch the assembly in session.

Speaking after they arrived in Chennai, the excited students said, "All this while, we stood on our front porches and squinted at aeroplanes that flew over our heads. Today we got to be passengers on one and are really looking forward to our visit to the fort and the assembly."

Hopefully we'll get to go to Delhi on a similar trip, they added.

The NGO that sponsored the event stated that the trip aimed to encourage government school students to gain exposure and receive a wholesome learning experience.