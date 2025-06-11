10 students from AU Tiruchy secure prime placements

CHENNAI: In a significant achievement for the University College of Engineering (UCE) - BIT Campus, Anna University Tiruchy, ten women students from the 2025 graduating batch have secured placement offers from Japanese technology giant ThirdWave Group.

Each student has been offered an impressive annual package of Rs 18 lakh, a university official confirmed.

The selected students span across three academic disciplines: four from the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) program, three from B.E. Computer Science Engineering (CSE), and three from B.Tech Information Technology (IT). This international placement success was celebrated with a felicitation ceremony organised by the Placement Cell at UCE-BIT Campus.

Dr T Senthil Kumar, Dean of the campus, applauded the students' hard work, perseverance, and dedication in securing these coveted positions. The event was also attended by placement coordinators Dr R Thiruneelakandan, Dr N Chitra, and Dr A Valarmathi.

A staff from Anna University's Tiruchi campus highlighted a notable trend: "Students joining the Masters of Computer Application (MCA) course have been declining over the years. With the recent placement of women students in a Japanese company, we expect there will be more takers for the course in the coming academic year."

The placement record remains strong across the board. Last year, 836 out of 980 students secured jobs. For the current year, out of the total 900 students, 600 students are already placed, and another 200 are in the final stages of recruitment, according to campus sources.

With such milestones, the university official hopes this success story will inspire future batches and attract more students to its postgraduate programs, especially in computer applications.