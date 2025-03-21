10 new SIPCOTs for Thoothukudi, assures Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Thursday said that Thoothukudi district would soon have 10 SIPCOT industrial parks established owing to the efforts of the State government.

Replying to a query raised by Congress MLA from Srivaikuntam S ‘Oorvasi’ Amirtharaj during the Question Hour in the Assembly, minister Rajaa said that Thoothukudi, which has good road, rail and port connectivity, has four SIPCOT industrial parks spread over 3,890 acres and 108 firms providing jobs for lakhs of people there. But Amirtharaj sought to know if the State would come forward to establish a SIPCOT industrial park at Eluvaraimukki in Sathankulam taluk in Thoothukudi.

Stating that the constituency MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also urged him to establish SIPCOT industrial parks there, the industries minister said that the land suggested by the MLA was away from the main road and if the techno-economic feasibility study was conducive, the State government would set up the park in the area proposed by the Congress MLA.

The minister also added that about 5,000 acres has been procured for another three industrial parks in addition to four more probable industrial parks on the pipelines.