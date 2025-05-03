10 held for rivalry over love affair in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Ten persons, including the son of a local DMK functionary, were arrested for rivalry and kidnapping over a love affair in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

The police said Prashanth (19), of Vettaikaranpudur near Pollachi, and Kaja Hussain (19), of Anaimalai, both studying in a college in Pollachi, were in one-sided love with the same girl.

According to the police, a quarrel broke out between them over the issue on Friday, and they both called their friends for support.

The police said Anaimalai Town Panchayat vice president Jaffer Ali’s son Fazim and two others came in a two-wheeler in support of Kaja Hussain.

“The trio then left the spot and were going through Nanjegoundenpudur area, when Prashanth’s friends intercepted their two-wheeler in a car and kidnapped them. However, they dropped them at the Odaiyakulam area,” the police said.

Based on a complaint and counter-complaint, the police arrested a total of ten persons, including Kaja Hussain and others from both sides. Further inquiries are on.