10 days after self-immolating over 'harassment' by teachers, Class 9 girl succumbs in Valparai

COIMBATORE: A 14-year-old Class 9 girl of Valparai, who attempted suicide recently by self-immolation, alleging harassment by teachers, succumbed to injuries at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Muthusanjana (14), daughter of Sakthivel Kumaran (40) and Valsala Kumari (35), from Rottikadai area in Valparai, was studying at the Rottikadai Government High School.

On November 10, Muthusanjana doused herself with kerosene and set herself on fire while she was alone at home. On hearing her loud cries, the neighbours rushed to rescue her and admitted her to Valparai Government Hospital. She was then shifted to CMCH, where the girl was under intensive treatment.

Meanwhile, the parents sought action against teachers by furnishing a video in which the girl raised allegations of harassment by teachers. In the video, the girl claimed she was made to sit alone while being discriminated against as a slow learner. She blamed three teachers for taking the extreme step.

“One of the teachers poked fun at my daughter’s appearance in front of all the students in the class and hurled a book at her. Another teacher slapped her for taking leave. Driven by such humiliations, my ‘depressed’ daughter took the extreme step. So, action should be taken against them,” said Sakthivel Kumaran in his complaint to the police.

However, the cops claimed that the girl did not make any such allegations in her statement to the police. The parents and relatives staged a brief protest in front of CMCH seeking action against the teachers, while refusing to receive her body after the post-mortem.

The officials of the education department visited the government school and conducted inquiries with students and teachers.